Winds of Change

This is that time of the year when all newspapers and magazines carry ingenuous articles that try and make sense of what the year 2013 actually meant. We hear,everywhere,with almost complete certainty,2013 was the year of the… ?. If one must try and define a year by events,India,with all its usual chaos and turmoil,has had one of dizzying flameouts and outraged resistance. Youd have to be an ostrich not to see the small and huge changes sweeping the country,the biggest being the spectacular comeback of the common man,now acknowledged as the powerful and trendy aam aadmi. For all we know,2013 may be hailed as the significant year that signaled the beginning of the end of misogyny,and the much awaited start of gender parity; after all,this was the year when two 20-something aam aurats finished the careers and sterling reputations of a top editor and a former Supreme Court judge. And the year when people,irrespective of their sexual orientation,came out in vociferous support of freedom of choice.

If we restrict ourselves to analysing the year strictly in pop culture terms,Badtameez dil had us tap dancing and Anil Kapoors 24 was a valiant attempt at dramatically altering Indian TV content. Sadly,Indias only international quality television drama wasnt celebrated enough. Instead,inexplicably,Bigg Boss continues to be a talking point. It is yet another sign of the growing maturity of the Indian audience that the poignant and understated The Lunchbox was a hit despite its ambiguous ending. Ship of Theseus,surreal and exhilarating,defied conventional wisdom and ran to packed multiplexes for way longer than anyone would have betted. In a year of political disillusionment and economic hardship one would imagine,more than ever,audiences would want to flee reality and relish the escapist cinema Bollywood is famous for. We tend to want our entertainment to balance out the inequality of life. As it turns out,this was the year when filmmakers experimented the most with content,specifically contrary endings. Even though most of the hits or movies of note this year were ghastly,(Ram-Leela and Raanjhanaa) filmmakers were brave enough to try out bitter sweet finales.

Endings have foxed storytellers of every generation. On the advice of a friend Charles Dickens changed the end of Great Expectations and in Fatal Attraction,the opinion of a preview audience made the director change the original ending that had Glenn Close committing suicide. Tragedy has always been a big part of Indian cinematic history right from Mughal-e-Azam to Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak but in keeping with the vast majority,my preferences run pathetically mainstream. Unless Im going to watch a Titanic or a Sophies Choice where I know I cant possibly expect anything but ecstatic agony,in a romantic film I like the last frame to have the gallant hero and his leading lady ride off into the sunset. However,I prefer a sad end to an unresolved one,which leaves me neither here nor there. So for me,Before Midnight was a satisfying conclusion to the Before Sunrise/Sunset trilogy,the widely acclaimed though very overrated Ethan Hawke starrers.

If youre optimistic enough you can blindly predict the new years big film winners but it seems hardly worthy of discussion since the only question any Indian will be asking for the first half of 2014,is who is going to govern India for the next five

years? Since its the season to be jolly,heres to new beginnings.

