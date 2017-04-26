‘Will win 70-80 seats’: Poll results today, Congress hopes to retain seats

Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo) Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken. (File Photo)

With exit polls predicting a BJP victory, the Congress appears to have reconciled with second position in the MCD polls.

A day ahead of counting of votes in the capital, the Congress privately said it would “at least retain” the seats it previously held. While the party officially maintains it will secure more than 200 of 270 seats in the three corporations — north, south and east — sources said the figure doing the rounds in Congress corridors is 70-80.

“We may win about 70-80 seats. We are definitely going to be the second largest party and AAP will be pushed to number three,” a senior party member said.

The analysis is based on the fact that the party had to work its way up from 9.6 per cent, the lowest vote share it ever secured in the national capital. This was during the 2015 assembly polls, when the party faced its worst rout, with not a single MLA in the Delhi Assembly.

On Tuesday, party chief Ajay Maken tweeted, “AAP:54.3% BJP:32.2% INC:9.6% Let’s see who wins and who gains the most.”

Congress is working with this baseline, and hopes to improve its vote share this election. Unlike the BJP, Congress had given tickets to its sitting councillors. There is also the understanding that it would not be easy to recover from the 2015 rout.

“This will be the stepping stone to the next assembly elections, where we will do much better. But it is not easy to secure a majority right after we received our lowest vote share yet,” the party member told The Indian Express.

Leaders admitted that the AAP’s appeal to its traditional voter is also a major factor in its poll calculations. “Division of votes by the AAP hurts the party. In Rajouri Garden, Congress vote plus the AAP’s vote was over 46 per cent. This is not the case with the BJP,” a leader said.

Some in the Congress also claimed that opinion polls released a day before the elections harmed the party’s prospects. They alleged that the opinion polls affected fence-sitters, who may have decided to vote for the BJP once they realised it was projected to win a clear majority.

The BJP has ruled the MCD for the last 10 years.

