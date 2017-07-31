Will turn around DTC in 2 years, make it ‘world class’: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will “turn around” the public transporter DTC and make it a “world class” body in the next two years, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. Citing his government’s “success” in improving schools and “widely appreciated” Mohalla Clinics, Kejriwal said the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be developed into the world’s “most modern” transport body and will be a source of pride for the people.

“We will develop the DTC into a world class transport organisation with the help of its employees,” he said at the annual road safety award function. Talking about his government’s approval to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations for DTC employees, he raised the issue of full statehood to Delhi.

“We complete all the works but it will take time. There are many obstacles and we have to struggle a lot. This is mainly because Delhi lacks full statehood,” he said. Kejriwal assured DTC employees that the issue of Dearness Allowance (DA) will be settled “soon”. He also supported the demand for Travelling Allowance (TA) to the serving, and medical facilities to the retired DTC employees.

Speaking ahead of Kejriwal, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot urged him to extend TA and medical benefits to DTC employees. He also thanked Kejriwal for permitting 1,000 new buses and added the decision will be approved by the cabinet next week. He also credited the Chief Minister for his active role in providing 7th Pay Commission benefits to the DTC employees.

Gahlot also asked transport department and DTC officials to reorganise depot councils and sports committees for the benefit of employees of the transport body.

A total of 37 DTC drivers were awarded by the Chief Minister for safe bus operations. Fifteen ex-employees were also felicitated. The awardees were selected for safe driving and operational performance. Drivers having following operation records are eligible for the award: those not involved in any fatal accident, those not declared at fault in any major or minor accident, not involved in any traffic violation and having an overall clean record.

The public transporter carries around 25 lakh passengers every day in nearly 4,000 buses clocking on average seven lakh kilometers.

