Will move court over Metro fare hike: Ajay Maken

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Maken hit out at the Delhi government and the Centre over the Metro fare hike and said that the party will move court against the direction if the Delhi government does not challenge it.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday, Maken said, “Both Modi’s central government and the Kejriwal government are throttling the Delhi Metro with their political gimmicks. The Fourth Fare Fixation Committee report said the fare being charged from the passengers on the Airport Express Line is less than the maximum fare recommended by the 3rd FFC, but the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) proposed no changes in the fare structure. This means that the 4th FFC report was not binding on the government to implement it in totality.”

The Delhi Metro had said that the decision to hike fares was taken by the FFC and its decision was binding on the Metro. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the Centre as well as some of his own officers over the issue.

