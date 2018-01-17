Will install CCTV cameras in classrooms, parents can watch live: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the project installation of CCTV cameras in all classrooms in all government schools in the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over the project installation of CCTV cameras in all classrooms in all government schools in the city. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that each parent will be given access to see their children in class on a real-time basis through CCTV cameras being installed in all Delhi government schools within three months. “Each parent will be given access to see his child studying in class on real-time basis on his/her phone. This will make the whole system transparent and accountable and would ensure safety of kids,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal held a review meeting over the project installation of CCTV cameras in all classrooms in all government schools in the city. The meeting was attended by education minister Manish Sisodia, PWD minister Satyender Jain, chief secretary Anshu Prakash and officials of the departments of education.

The decision to install CCTV cameras was taken in the wake of the murder of a seven-year-old at a private school in Gurgaon, followed by the rape of a toddler in a Delhi school at Gandhinagar. The meeting on Wednesday comes a day after a private school was charged by Delhi police in the case of a child being sexually abused by another child.

Earlier in September, CBSE had issued a notice to all affiliated schools in enlisting guidelines to ensure a child’s safety on the school premises. Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had directed the Delhi government to make security measures mandatory, linking the schools to rules for recognition, while also asking the Delhi police to waive verification charges in a bid to provide incentives to school to conduct background check on their staff.

An official said, “Taking stock of the progress of the project, the Chief Minister said that the process of installation of CCTVs in schools should start within three months.” Officials added that once the project starts, it was decided in the meeting that the Education minister, education secretary and director of education would “have the rights to view any classroom of any Delhi Government schools through the app at any point of time.”

“There would be an auto complaint system to check the non-functioning of any CCTV installed in the schools. The auto system would itself lodge an complain and it will go to the system integrator who would then rectify the camera,” said an official.

