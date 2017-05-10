Will examine Kapil Mishra claims: CBI

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo) CBI Headquarters. (File Photo)

The CBI “will examine” allegations made by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday. The development came after Mishra filed three complaints alleging corruption on part of Kejriwal and the AAP government to the CBI.

“We have received three complaints from Mr Kapil Mishra. The agency will examine and verify the allegations,” CBI spokesperson R K Gaur said.

The former Water and Tourism Minister, sources said, has made allegations of bribery and other irregularities against NCT functionaries. He also threatened to go on hunger strike unless AAP made public the details of money spent on foreign trips of five AAP leaders.

CBI sources said if the agency found prima facie material for lodging an FIR, they would do so. Otherwise, the agency said it would register a preliminary enquiry in the matter before proceeding with an FIR.

The agency might also refer the probe to the Anti- Corruption Branch of the Delhi government.

Mishra said his complaints referred to the alleged exchange of Rs 2 crore between Satyendar Jain and Kejriwal, a Rs 50-crore land deal allegedly arranged for the CM’s brother-in-law, and about five AAP leaders’ use of party funds on foreign trips.

The ACB said Mishra is set to record a “detailed” statement regarding the alleged water tanker scam by the Delhi Jal Board.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now