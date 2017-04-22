Will eradicate dengue, think of your child before voting, says Arivind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Express Photo by Amit Mehra. 23.03.2017. Arvind Kejriwal Express Photo by Amit Mehra. 23.03.2017.

In a last-ditch attempt to evoke voters ahead of the municipal polls slated for Sunday, AAP chief and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday warned that “a vote to the BJP would mean a vote for dengue, chikungunya, mosquitoes and filth”. He said that voters backing BJP “should know that they will be responsible if their children fall ill with dengue and chikungunya” because if the party comes to power again after ruling over the municipal corporations for 10 years, Delhi will continue to be filthy and mosquito-ridden.

“Why just in Delhi, Congress stands decimated across the country. Voting for them is pointless. Do not waste your vote on them. The BJP has been in power for 10 years and has been unable to do anything to clean up Delhi. In all these years, they could do nothing to rid the city of mosquitoes. If you vote for them, then you should know that in the coming five years, Delhi will continue to be dirty, and dengue and chikungunya will keep happening,” Kejriwal told reporters.

“If tomorrow your child gets dengue or chikungunya, then you will be responsible for that… I can get your child treated for free in the hospital but why should dengue happen in the first place… just because you have voted for dengue, chikungunya, maccharon wali party, gandagi wali party. If we win, ek saal ke andar Delhi chamka kar dikha denge… teen saal ke andar Delhi se dengue chikungunya khatam karke dikha denge.”

He added that several complaints of power and water shortage have been received, and alleged that it was the doing of BJP and Congress workers.

“There are news reports that in 70 places, there were thefts of fuel from power transformers. This is being done by BJP and Congress people. Till Sunday, there will be water shortage and sewers might get choked. The BJP and Congress workers are indulging in dirty politics. Their enmity is with me. Mere ghar ka bijli kaat lo, sewer line kaat lo… mere Delhiwallon ko tum pareshan karna bandh karo,” Kejriwal said.

“I want to tell residents that if they face any such problems, they should approach us,” he added.

