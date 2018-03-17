Will enforce attendance norms: JNU new chairpersons

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File) Jawaharlal Nehru University (File)

“A university decision to be complied with”, “basic threshold of discipline has to be maintained” — most of the new chairpersons brought in by the JNU administration were unanimous on their views on the mandatory attendance rule on campus. The seven chairpersons and one dean, brought to replace those who did not agree with the administration on the attendance issue, are:

Amita Singh: Centre for the Study of Law and Governance; replaces Amit Prakash Singh made headlines when, in the aftermath of the February 9, 2016, event on campus, she and some other professors made public a dossier compiled by them, calling JNU a “den of organised sex racket”. The event was in news because of allegations that anti-national slogans were shouted there. In March the same year, her statements to a web portal led to the National Commission of Scheduled Castes issuing a notice to JNU authorities.

Asked how many teachers in JNU supported anti-national slogans, she had allegedly said there were “hardly” 10, and that they were “Dalits and Muslims” who held a “grudge”. However, she later clarified that she was quoted out of context and that she had meant these sections were being used by political groups. Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “Under the veil of students, teachers were having their own political interests fulfilled (by not following mandatory attendance). But some basic threshold of discipline has to be maintained. Students in our Centre are mostly good students who are very professionally driven.” She added, “The easiest thing is to say Amita Singh is saffron and she’s pro-administration. I’m primarily a teacher, I can’t have biases.”

Dhananjay Singh Centre for English Studies; replaces Udaya Kumar Singh was ABVP’s presidential candidate for the JNUSU elections in 2004. Last year, he was in the spotlight for direct promotion from assistant professor to professor (skipping the stage of associate professor) during faculty appointments by chairperson Udaya Kumar. Singh has now replaced Kumar in the centre. Kumar had alleged Singh did not meet the requirements to be selected as a professor — a charge he denied. On taking over as Acting Chairperson, Singh said, “A university decision has to be complied with. Attendance should and must be implemented. I will discuss with other faculty members and see how best to go about it’s implementation.” On whether his ideology had a role to play in his selection, he said, “Everyone has a worldview. I don’t want to comment on this.”

Umesh Kadam: Centre for Historical Studies; replaces Sucheta Mahajan Kadam is the current Dean of Students and a member of several committees set up by the administration. He was accused by former Centre for Comparative Politics and Political Theory Chairperson Nivedita Menon of colluding with the V-C in taking out marking sheets of candidates from the room during a faculty interview, and changing marks to aid the selection of a particular candidate. Kadam denied the charge. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kadam said he was requested by 10 faculty members of CHS not to take up the position of Chairperson. “I have to do my duty. It is very clear that students have to come for classes and sign. If they don’t do it, the university has a uniform policy for defaulters.” Kadam said ideology has nothing to do with his appointment as he was appointed as faculty during the time of former V-C S K Sopory, when a “hardcore Leftist” was the CHS Chairperson.

Rajiv Saxena: Centre for French & Francophone Studies; replaces Dhir Sarangi Saxena is a member of the newly formed committee to look into making JNU entrance examinations from next year (2019-20) completely online. He told The Indian Express, “We’ll have a faculty meeting and convey the decision to students. We will comply with whatever rules have been laid out. I’m not sure why I was selected but I have to follow the job I have been given.”

Rizwanur Rahman: Centre for Linguistics; replaces Pauthang Haokip A member of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Rahman told The Indian Express that he was probably selected as he was able to get 90% attendance from the Centre for Arabic & African Studies, where he teaches. “In this Centre, I can just request people to take and give attendance, I cannot force it. As the Chair, I can just report it if students are not giving attendance. My selection can be because I was able to ensure attendance in the other centre; I’m neither with the BJP nor RSS,” he said.

Pradipta K Chaudhury: Centre for Economic Studies and Planning; replaces Sugato Das Gupta Currently Dean of the School of Social Sciences, his appointment there was controversial as he was appointed by the V-C, superseding five most senior professors. More recently, he was in news for allegedly confining students in a classroom to make them sign attendance sheets. Chaudhury could not be reached for a comment.

Mazhar Asif: Dean of the School of Arts & Aesthetics; replaces Kavita Singh Teaches in the School of Language, Literature & Cultural Studies. He was made the Visitor’s nominee in the Executive Council in November last year. However, JNUTA had raised objections, claiming he would be part of ratification of his own appointment. He had claimed he would recuse himself in the matter. Asif could not be reached for a comment.

Sanjay Bharadwaj: Centre for Political Thought & Political Theory; replaces P K Datta Currently teaches in the Centre for South Asian Studies, School of International Studies. He did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

