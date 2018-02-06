Will buy 2,000 buses, launch tree plantation drive to check pollution: Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express File Photo) Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express File Photo)

The Delhi government will procure 2,000 buses for public transport this year and start a large scale tree plantation drive as part of efforts to reduce air pollution in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Interacting with a group of students from Mumbai at his official residence in New Delhi, the chief minister also said that Delhi and Mumbai are “not in competition” with each other and he wished both the cities to prosper.

Asked about steps taken to tackle pollution in Delhi, Kejriwal said it is a very complex problem but the AAP government does not lack the political will to take measures to reduce pollution. “Delhi government does not lack political will because we brought odd-even scheme which was very difficult to implement, but we still did it. This year, we are planning to plant a large number of trees across Delhi on a war-footing. We will involve school children and citizens also. We are also planning to buy 2,000 buses so that people leave their cars and take to buses,” he said.

Grappling with the air pollution crisis in the city, the Delhi government had in December announced that it would procure 500 electric buses which it said would boost the public transport services. On whether Delhi had a disadvantage compared to Mumbai as it was landlocked city, Kejriwal said, “I don’t think we are competing with each other. Both Delhi and Mumbai are part of the same country. I would always wish that both Delhi and Mumbai will prosper.”

