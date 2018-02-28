Wife dead, children in Canada, 72-yr-old man found thirsty, hungry and injured

A 72-year-old man was found in a neglected condition, with an infection in his foot, in Dilshad Garden area Tuesday. Police said he hadn’t eaten in days, and was severely dehydrated. He was rescued when local residents noticed a foul smell, after which police were called.

Police identified the man as Amarjeet, reportedly a retired government official with children who stay in Canada. They said he appeared to have a maggot infection on the foot, and was crying and disoriented when police found him.

Amarjeet has been handed over to a local NGO which will now rehabilitate him, police said. The man was living off food ration handed over to him by a relative, who also appeared to have stopped visiting him of late. Amarjeet was living in a single room, where he would lock himself when he wasn’t expecting visitors. “There was just one exit,” said a police officer.

Police were alerted about the incident on Saturday evening, when a foul smell started emanating from his house. “We hardly spoke to the man. Some of his family members would look after him. He hardly left the house. Some people from the locality called police when a stench started to spread… People initially thought he must have died,” said Ritu, a local.

Police gathered outside his house and, when nobody answered the door, forced their way in. “He had a wound in his foot and it appeared to be rotting. He was parched and emaciated. We had to convince him to leave with us,” said a police officer.

Amarjeet has been living on a pension of Rs 2,500. His wife died a few years ago and his children left for Canada, police said. “He has been living inside his one-room house for some years, and had rented out some of the rooms in the building to a local for Rs 4,000,” the officer said.

Locals claimed they never saw his children, but would notice a woman come every once in a while. “She would bring him food every week, but had stopped of late,” said Rishabh, a local.

