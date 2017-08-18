Why would adults jump off a building: Delhi High Court

The court also asked the petitioner, Gurmeet Singh, if any suicide linked to the challenge was reported from Delhi. The court also asked the petitioner, Gurmeet Singh, if any suicide linked to the challenge was reported from Delhi.

Concerned over reports of children and “even adults” committing suicide while allegedly playing the Blue Whale challenge, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre on Thursday if it has issued any prohibition order on downloading the game.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar wondered why adults were getting influenced by the game. “If an adult is told to do a task, why would he/she go and jump from a building… we are wondering why both children and adults are doing this”.

The court, did not pass any order on the petition, which sought directions to the internet companies, including Google, Facebook and Yahoo, to take down links of the Blue Whale challenge.

