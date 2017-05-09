Who is Saurabh Bhardwaj?

AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrating how an EVM can be manipulated. AAP MLA from Greater Kailash Saurabh Bharadwaj demonstrating how an EVM can be manipulated.

Even as Aam Aadmi Party is going through troubled times with Kapil Mishra accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of corruption, one minister put up a strong fight in Delhi Assembly, demonstrating how EVMs can be tampered with. While providing nitty gritty to tamper with EVMs, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Food & supply Minister, showcased his own credentials, enumerating his achievements in order to support his claims.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, 35, is an MLA from Greater Kailash, and has a technological background. He studied Computer Science engineering from Bhartividyapeeth’s College of Engineering under Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. After completion of his engineering, he joined Schneider Electric, Hyderabad as a software engineer. Then he went on to work for Johnson Controls India Pvt Ltd, an American multinational conglomerate producing automotive parts.

Bhardwaj fought the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections and defeated Ajay Kumar Malhotra, son of the then outgoing Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V.K. Malhotra by more than 13,000 votes in Greater Kailash. In this election, AAP only got 28 seats out of 70.

When Aam Aadmi again came victorious in 2015 with 67 seats, he defeated Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya from BJP from the same seat.

According to the AAP website, “Bhardwaj was working in a private firm when in 2005 a horrendous incidence of rape happened with a poor girl… He studied law and regularly helps the poor in giving them all legal help possible.”

