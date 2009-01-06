A new website is set to bring you everything about the citys most happening night spots

Theres nothing to beat a good party and I believe lifes a party after all, says 23-year-old Sarthak Gupta,a Leeds University Graduate in HR and Marketing,who has recently launched a nightlife portal http://www.mypurplemartini.com,which gives you a lowdown on the hippest parties in your town. Whether youre a traveller passing through,an expat setting up in an unknown city or anybody who wants to know what to do on a Friday night,the website tells you everything about nightlife in 8 nightlife destinations of India including Delhi,Mumbai,Bangalore,Pune,Goa,Chennai,Hyderabad and Kolkata. Information about a party in Delhi was always through friends or friends of friends. But during my UK days it was totally different,and therefore I wanted to start something of my own to market every aspect of nightlife.

One look at the website done up in a bright shade of purple and you can find a list of everything you might want to know about the citys nightlife clubs,a weekly agenda (whats happening where,what type of music,DJ,and how much does it cost to get in) and a gallery with pictures taken at the different clubs. mypurplemartini.com also sends regular alerts to all the registered members,telling them which party to go to.

Apart from a special DJ section,the portal also has a special alcohol segment,dealing with alcohol FAQs,information on drinking the smart way and tips to get rid of hangovers. In less than a month within its launch,the website already has more than 120 clubs/bars registered on it apart from 7000 party goers from across the country.

Theres something for those who are keen to make a living off their passion. Bands,DJs,bartenders and bouncers can register themselves and upload information about them. This can open job opportunities during the current slowdown as the information registered by all bouncers,bands and DJs goes to the inbox of club owners and they have a wide variety to choose from while recruiting, explains Gupta. Registration is free as of now and Gupta has no plans to introduce any in future as well. Our revenue generation is through the events that we will keep organising in future, he says.

