A new website is set to bring you everything about the citys most happening night spots
Theres nothing to beat a good party and I believe lifes a party after all, says 23-year-old Sarthak Gupta,a Leeds University Graduate in HR and Marketing,who has recently launched a nightlife portal http://www.mypurplemartini.com,which gives you a lowdown on the hippest parties in your town. Whether youre a traveller passing through,an expat setting up in an unknown city or anybody who wants to know what to do on a Friday night,the website tells you everything about nightlife in 8 nightlife destinations of India including Delhi,Mumbai,Bangalore,Pune,Goa,Chennai,Hyderabad and Kolkata. Information about a party in Delhi was always through friends or friends of friends. But during my UK days it was totally different,and therefore I wanted to start something of my own to market every aspect of nightlife.
One look at the website done up in a bright shade of purple and you can find a list of everything you might want to know about the citys nightlife clubs,a weekly agenda (whats happening where,what type of music,DJ,and how much does it cost to get in) and a gallery with pictures taken at the different clubs. mypurplemartini.com also sends regular alerts to all the registered members,telling them which party to go to.
Apart from a special DJ section,the portal also has a special alcohol segment,dealing with alcohol FAQs,information on drinking the smart way and tips to get rid of hangovers. In less than a month within its launch,the website already has more than 120 clubs/bars registered on it apart from 7000 party goers from across the country.
Theres something for those who are keen to make a living off their passion. Bands,DJs,bartenders and bouncers can register themselves and upload information about them. This can open job opportunities during the current slowdown as the information registered by all bouncers,bands and DJs goes to the inbox of club owners and they have a wide variety to choose from while recruiting, explains Gupta. Registration is free as of now and Gupta has no plans to introduce any in future as well. Our revenue generation is through the events that we will keep organising in future, he says.
