When rakhi replaced a challan in Gurgaon

By the end of the day, police said they had tied rakhis to around 1,000 violators. (Representational photo) By the end of the day, police said they had tied rakhis to around 1,000 violators. (Representational photo)

Traffic violators in Gurgaon were faced with an unusual situation Monday: Instead of being asked to pay a fine, traffic police personnel tied rakhis on their wrists and asked them to take a pledge to follow rules. This was done as part of a drive — a collaboration between Gurgaon Police and the Road Safety Organisation — titled ‘Suraksha Bandhan’, which used the occasion of Rakhi to promote road safety.

Launched by Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar from Gurgaon’s Mahavir Chowk, the drive began at 10 am with nukkad nataks on road safety. Checkpoints were then set up at 10 different locations — Sector 4/7 cut, Huda City Centre, Jharsa Chowk, Kherki Daula toll, Mahavir Chowk, Kataria Chowk, Sethi Chowk, Pataudi Chowk, Basai and Vatika Chowk.

By the end of the day, police said they had tied rakhis to around 1,000 violators.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App