Wheelchair-bound, and in need of wings for Poland

Two years after she was crowned Miss India Wheelchair in Bengaluru, Priya Bhargava has now been selected for the Miss World Wheelchair event, to be held in Poland on October 7. However, her joy was soon replaced by worry about how she would pay for the trip. As this is the first edition of the event, the organisers are not funding the trip for participants, she said. For now, she has applied to NGOs for funds and also sought ‘sponsorship of Rs 8-10 lakh’ on social media.

Bhargava said she has not been wheelchair-bound her entire life. She was in her first year of college, pursuing a physiotherapy course, when she ‘suddenly’ fell ill. The initial symptoms of rashes and joint pain were followed by fatigue, high temperature and swollen lymph nodes. Doctors diagnosed her with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus — a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack and destroy healthy tissues. It left her bedridden for the next 18 months.

Bhargava was admitted to Delhi’s RR Army Hospital, where doctors conducted several surgeries to remove muscles from her leg and back. Upset that the treatment wasn’t helping, she said she requested doctors to remove her life support. However, she started to get better in the next few days and was discharged within a couple of weeks. Out of hospital, she started teaching children in her neighbourhood in Noida.

Her father, Suresh Chandra Bhargava, a retired JCO with the Indian Army, said, “I could afford her treatment as the government bore all expenses. One injection costs up to Rs 3,000.” Asked if she reached out to her friends for help, she said, “My hair fell out because I underwent chemotherapy and my friends began distancing themselves from me… Once, I even drew hair on my scalp with a permanent marker, so that people wouldn’t notice my bald head. Now, I don’t need them… I am happy.”

Bhargava, who also likes to paint, added, “My art kept me going during my time at the hospital. I would often make sketches of the doctors to pass the time.”

