WhatsApp group admin booked over ‘provocative messages’ on Ambedkar

An FIR was registered at Dabri police station on Thursday evening, five months after a High Court advocate filed a complaint with Delhi Police. (Photo for representation) An FIR was registered at Dabri police station on Thursday evening, five months after a High Court advocate filed a complaint with Delhi Police. (Photo for representation)

A Delhi-based businessman, who is the administrator of a WhatsApp group, has been booked by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating people by posting provocative messages related to B R Ambedkar. An FIR was registered at Dabri police station on Thursday evening, five months after a High Court advocate filed a complaint with Delhi Police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka district) Santosh Kumar Meena said, “We have registered an FIR under sections 153A and 295 of the IPC against the administrator of a WhatsApp group. Further investigations are on.” The complainant, Ankush Gautam, said, “My relative was a member of a WhatsApp group, which was being operated by the accused. I met him a few months ago and he said the group administrator was constantly posting wrong things about Ambedkar and was instigating others.”

The complainant said that his relative tried to stop the administrator and told him about the stringent law against such content, but the messages did not stop. “I then suggested that legal action be taken against him, and a complaint was filed with the Delhi Police and another in court. I have also sent my complaint to the National SC/ST commission and L-G Anil Baijal,” he said.

Police said that days after receiving the complaint, the investigation officer sent it to legal experts seeking their opinion, before registering an FIR. “The complainant has also provided pictures of all messages that the accused had posted,” an officer said. Police said they are now likely to approach the accused and other members of the WhatsApp group — called ‘Shalin’ and comprising 54 members — for questioning.

