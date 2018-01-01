What’s new in the new year?

The Signature Bridge is expected to be finished by April. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) The Signature Bridge is expected to be finished by April. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

From healthcare reforms that will touch every patient to infrastructure projects that will impact the daily commute, a look at the developments that Delhi-NCR can look forward to in 2018

Regulations on profit margins at private hospitals

The private tertiary care sector is likely to see significant reforms in the coming year. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government plans to bring in a law to cap the margin of profit from sale of medicines, consumables and diagnostic investigation. The development comes against the backdrop of allegations of overcharging by the family of a seven-year-old girl, who died due to dengue-related complications at Fortis, Gurgaon.

A nine-member expert panel, headed by the Director General of Health Services, will submit its recommendations by early next month. Sources said the panel is in the final stages of consultation with stakeholders to come up with a blueprint.

Under the law, patient care expenditure across various treatments will be uniform. “Our government has made it very clear that we will not tolerate open loot by some private hospitals. Once the recommendations are submitted to us, we will bring in the law within two months,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Big developments are also expected at AIIMS, which sees over 12,000 patients per day at its OPD. The institute is likely to open its new nine-storey OPD block at the Masjid Moth Block campus by mid-2018. AIIMS sources also said the trauma centre will be expanded this year, with a 325-bed night shelter and additional ICU beds.

100 to be phased out, 112 will be number for all emergencies

The old, familiar ‘100’ number to reach out to police will be a thing of the past, replaced by the new ‘112’ for help during all emergencies — from medical to fire to law-and-order. Conceptualised along the lines of the 911 emergency telephone number in the US, trial runs for ‘112’ started in October, and the number is set to be launched in the coming months, Special Commissioner of Police (operations) Sanjay Beniwal told The Indian Express.

Currently, apart from medical, fire and law-and-order emergencies, there are different helpline numbers to assist women in distress (1091), report missing children and women (1094) and report crimes against women (1096). The 112 number will replace all of those. A senior police officer said the Delhi Police has tied up with telecom service providers and requested them to allow the use of ‘112’ on a trial basis for a few months. “The plan to have a single number for various emergency services has been approved by the Telecom Ministry. Once the trial is finished, all existing emergency numbers will be phased out within a year,” the officer said.

The moment a person dials 112 and lists his emergency, he will be routed to the department concerned. “The service will be operated by a call centre that will have employees fluent in Hindi and English,” the officer said, adding that following each call, a computerised form will have to be filled by the personnel who attends it. The other big change will be in the location of the police control room, which is set to shift base from ITO to Haiderpur. This will involve relocating the staff as well as shifting the technical set-up.

English-medium in schools, new varsity centres

Schools under the south and east civic bodies will adopt English as the medium of teaching for all subjects from the next academic session. SDMC has already announced that four schools under its jurisdiction will have one section each in nursery and Class I using English as the medium of instruction.

Himanshi Pandey, chairman of EDMC’s education committee, said that on a pilot basis, some schools under their purview “will introduce English as the medium of instruction for students of nursery and Class I, and optional for other classes”. However, there will be separate sections for students who want to study in Hindi.

In government schools, focus will be on sports and extracurricular activities. “In all single-shift schools, evenings will be made available for sports academies, and for academies associated with art, culture and theatre. The condition is that they can take fees from outsiders who opt for coaching, but the remaining 50 per cent will have to be children from the school who will get free coaching,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to the Education Minister. “We are in the process of setting up separate libraries for all our primary sections.”

Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia will see new schools/departments or new courses being launched in the coming year. DU’s Executive Council has given approval to set up a School of Transnational Affairs. “It’s an online portal where academicians across the globe can interact with each other,” said EC member Rajesh Jha. JNU could see the School of Engineering & Management as well as the conversion of the Special Centre for Sanskrit Studies into a School of Sanskrit & Indic Studies. Besides setting up a business incubator centre, Jamia plans to start four unique self-financed courses by various departments.

20,000 new DDA flats, a bridge, a skywalk and Metro’s Pink Line

The DDA will build 20,987 flats in the 2018 scheme, of which 488 will be three-bedroom higher income group flats, 579 middle income group flats, 16,296 low income group flats and 3,624 EWS flats. The new houses will be in Vasant Kunj, Mehrauli-Mahipalpur road near Sultanpur Tomb, Narela and Rohini. The DDA has started construction at most of the sites and plans to finish it by September.

A senior DDA official said the agency earlier planned to build about 16,000 houses. But acting on the instructions of the then Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, who said during the launch of the 2017 scheme on June 30 that the DDA should build 1 lakh houses by 2022, a fresh list was drawn.

In spite of four missed deadlines, the Signature Bridge, meant to reduce travel time between north and northeast Delhi and Ghaziabad, is slated to be finished by April 2018. The bridge will significantly reduce burden on the congested Wazirabad Bridge and make life easier for commuters between Delhi and Ghaziabad. It will also connect Outer Ring Road on the western bank with Wazirabad road on the eastern bank of the Yamuna.

The PWD’s ambitious 615-metre skywalk project — to connect the 25 major office complexes, two Metro stations, the Tilak Bridge Railway station and the seven major arterial roads — is due to be completed by March. Longer than a foot-overbridge, the skywalk will have steel benches, overhead canopies and space for kiosks.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will add another colour to its palette this year, with the launch of the Pink Line between Shiv Vihar and Majlis Park. At 58.59 km, it will be Metro’s longest line in the city, and will be inaugurated in sections by June. A portion of the line, from Majlis Park to South Campus, is expected to open by March. This should make the commute easier for students, as three prominent DU colleges — Sri Venkateswara College, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College and Ram Lal Anand College — are located metres from the South Campus station.

Gurgaon

Traffic at busy intersections to ease, new buses on the horizon

Three of Gurgaon’s busiest junctions — Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk and the Signature Tower intersection — are expected to be decongested in 2018 with the inauguration of several new underpasses and flyovers. Although the official inauguration of the works is expected to take place in March, some structures could be thrown open for trial earlier, officials said. Ashok Sharma, project director of NHAI, confirmed that the underpasses and flyovers will be inaugurated by March 31. The traffic improvement work at the junctions was initiated last year, in the wake of rainfall leading to heavy traffic jams.

Lack of buses is also likely to be addressed, with the administration set to introduce a “professionally managed city bus service”. The Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited was created in 2017 to implement this service. Gurgaon currently has 40 CNG buses “for intra-city movement and on the Delhi-Gurugram route”, around 100 private mini-buses plying between Gurgaon and surrounding towns and villages, and 125 inter-state buses connecting Gurgaon with other cities. With the new service, 500 buses will be added over time. “We expect to launch Phase I of the project in March-end or early April,” said V Umashankar, additional CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority.

Noida

Some hope for home buyers, builders likely to face action

As 2017 witnessed a newly elected government in Uttar Pradesh taking up the issue of delivery of flats in Noida, Yamuna Expressway region and Greater Noida, 2018 is expected to bring some relief to home buyers. While three authorities were overlooking the delivery of 40,000 flats from builders by the end of December, 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that another 40,000 will be handed over to home buyers by March 2018.

“The committee comprising three state ministers is overseeing the delivery of flats and also helping builders overcome procedural hurdles. An important step, to fix accountability, has been taken by ordering an audit of builders in all three authorities. In the last one year, FIRs have been lodged against a few builders on charges of cheating, while the list of defaulters — builders who owed money to authorities — had been made public. Similar action will be taken in the coming year. The audit is especially crucial because those builders, who have diverted funds from projects leading to delay in delivery of flats, are likely to face action,” a senior official said.

Annu Khan, from the Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association, meanwhile, said, “While thousands of buyers await delivery of flats, those who have been given flats in such a hurry are facing several issues. Basic amenities of water and electricity supply have been lacking in several housing societies.”

