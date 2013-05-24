Bombay Velvet in Lanka

The much-awaited Anurag Kashyap-Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma collaboration Bombay Velvet goes on floors this July. Major portions of the film will be shot in Sri Lanka where Mumbai from the 1950s will be recreated. Fox Studios have come on board to co-produce the film with Kashyaps Phantom Films. The makers are looking at December 25,2014,as the release date. Meanwhile Vivaan Shah,the younger son of Naseerudin Shah who made quite a promising debut with Vishal Bhardwajs 7 Khoon Maaf will be seen playing an important role in Bombay Velvet.

TVs hit pair Returns

As Toasty and Tej in Sonys Saas Bina Sasural,Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sukhuja made a cute pair. This time round Star Plus gets the much-loved jodi for their big-ticket show,Indias Dancing Superstar. This is Ravis first gig as a host and he replaces actor Mohit Malhotra who was slated to anchor the show with Aishwarya. Ravi was last seen in Nach Baliye 5 with girlfriend Sargun Mehta.

Suneil Shetty as BadDY

Suneil Shetty,who has been out of action for a while,has signed a film with Wanted director Prabhudeva. The film will go on floors in the second half of this year and has Ajay Devgn playing the lead role. Shetty will play the villain after his acclaimed act in Farah Khans Main Hoon Na.

