What was missing: Cycle patrol, adequate lights, guards at the park

In May this year, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik launched bicycle patrolling in parks to prevent petty crime. The patrol could have stopped the gangrape of the 16-year-old at Shalimar Bagh’s Sheesh Mahal Park — except no staff were present at the time, park authorities and residents claimed. Sources told The Indian Express that on the day of the incident, no bicycle patrol was undertaken.

The Shalimar Bagh police station has two bicycles to patrol the parks and narrow lanes. “There are seven to eight parks, so not all can be patrolled simultaneously,” a police source said. When contacted via SMS, DCP (northwest) Aslam Khan said, “We usually have foot patrolling in the locality…. Cycle patrolling is done on a regular basis.” The security in-charge of the park, Om Prakash Mishra, claimed he has never seen police at the park. “There have been many incidents of guards being assaulted. But police have never acted on them,” Mishra alleged.

Moreover, the park has vast swathes of dark patches due to non-functioning high-mast lights, lack of security guards and broken boundary walls. The area where the alleged rape took place did not have a single functioning high-mast light. Staff at the park also claimed that they did not hear the girl’s cry for help. “Spread across 185.73 acres, the park has only eight guards manning three main exits,” Mishra said. On the day of the incident, there were just three security guards at the park. The guards had also retreated to the inner enclosure near the assistant director’s office, Mishra claimed.

Park authorities claimed that there were more than 25 functioning high-mast lights the previous year, but only eight lights remain. “We have our own security in the park, which has been outsourced by the DDA. They work in three shifts. The guards posted in the 2-10 pm shift did not report any incident,” Mishra said.

The Assistant Director of the park, Virender Singh Malik, said the park had been handed over to a private contractor under an 11-month maintenance contract. “There are several exit points. We tried to build a boundary wall cutting off the Haiderpur slum area. But work is on hold as the matter is in court due to a dispute with slum dwellers,” he said.

A senior DDA official said, “We will get the park inspected and ensure there is proper security and deserted stretches are lit. I will get details of this incident and action will be taken if there have been lapses by the officials.”

