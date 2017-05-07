Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Delhi water tanker scam has again come to the fore after Kapil Mishra was sacked as water minister and removed from the post of Delhi Jal Board chief. According to Mishra, he was sacked as he had asked Kejriwal to take action against those involved in the scam. Mishra also alleged that he was ‘probably’ sacked because of the AAP leaders’ names he had mentioned in his report on the water tanker scam. On Sunday, he met Lt Governor Anil Baijal and briefed him about the scam.

So what is the Delhi water tanker scam?

The Rs 400-crore scam is about the alleged irregularities in hiring private tankers by the Sheila Dikshit government in Delhi to supply water to the areas which did not fall under DJB’s network. After coming to power in Delhi, in 2015 the AAP government set up a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the irregularities. This committee was headed by Kapil Mishra.

It submitted a report in August same year and claimed that the estimated Rs 400-crore scam took place in 2012 as the Sheila Dikshit government practiced favouritism in hiring stainless steel tankers. However, Mishra reportedly wrote to Arvind Kejriwal and apprised him of the possible involvement of AAP ministers in the scam.

The report was also submitted to the then Lt Governor of Delhi, Najeeb Jung, and it recommended an investigation by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi Police.

Delhi ACB registered a case against Sheila Dikshit and Arvind Kejriwal in June 2016. Now, Kapil Mishra has alleged that Kejriwal has been trying to suppress the scam because of involvement of AAP ministers. On Saturday, after the news of his sacking, he took to Twitter and said that he had told Kejriwal about the scam and that he could not delay the releasing of details any further.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd