‘What does the PM want’: Arvind Kejriwal on CBI raids at Satyendar Jain’s residence

Questioning the intent of the Centre following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s searches at Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “what does PM Modi want?”

What does PM Modi want? http://t.co/3vN1MVxPqk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2018

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s residence over alleged violation in the hiring of creative team by Public Works Department (PWD). Jain also took to Twitter informing about the development, saying, “CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI.”

According to CBI, five more locations, including residences of PWD officials and other private persons, are also being searched.

Jain is already facing probe in a case pertaining to money laundering. The PWD minister, in a tweet, confirmed that the Central agency was carrying out searches at his residence.

The agency had registered a preliminary enquiry into the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the PWD through an agency, which reportedly lacked any prior experience, the officials added.

