West Delhi shootout: CCTV footage places main accused at spot, say police

CCTV footage of Sonu firing a pistol at Rani Bagh last year. CCTV footage of Sonu firing a pistol at Rani Bagh last year.

In a breakthrough in the west Delhi shooting incident, police have found CCTV footage showing wanted criminal, Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur, and his five associates, near the spot and have zeroed in on him as the main suspect. Sources said police initially suspected Sonu had hired contract killers to eliminate the victim, Bhupendra Sehrawat alias Monu Dariyapur.

According to police sources, Monu’s killing could be over the former’s decision to marry Sonu’s cousin.

Sources told The Indian Express that apart from from Special Cell, several teams of the crime branch are also conducting raids and working round-the-clock on the case. “While re-creating the crime scene, a special cell team found a CCTV camera installed near the area. On checking the DVR, police found that six persons — two on motorbikes and four in a car — passed by the spot where Monu was sitting in his car and drinking along with his friend. The two personal security officers were sitting behind,” the sources said.

Police re-examined the footage and showed it to several personnel as well as informers, who confirmed that it was Sonu in the video. “Police have shared the footage with the investigation teams and are questioning Sonu’s associates, who were taking money from him in the last months,” the sources added.

Sonu is wanted in several cases of robbery, extortion, murder, and carries a reward of Rs 1 lakh. Until 2016, police believed Sonu was hiding in Nepal. However, they came to know that he had tried to extort money from a shopkeeper in Rani Bagh area and had allegedly fired in the air to threaten the complainant.

A case was registered at Rani Bagh police station. Police also found CCTV footage of Sonu firing the pistol.

