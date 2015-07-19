West Delhi: Sewer line seepage led to building collapse in Vishnu garden, claims SDMC

Asked if any complaint in this regard was received at the corporation he said, “Sewer lines fall under the DJB and not our jurisdiction.” (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

With a local AAP MLA holding the civic body responsible for the building collapse in West Delhi, BJP-ruled SDMC on Sunday refuted the allegation and claimed it was “seepage in sewer line” that made the foundation of the building “weak” leading to the incident.

A four-storeyed building in Vishnu Garden area in West Delhi had collapsed late on Saturday night and four people have died while four others have been injured. The area falls in the West Zone of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

According to SDMC, the building was 25 years old and “no buildings laws were violated” as alleged by AAP.

“A sewer line was laid in the area about it three months ago, and seepage in it had made the foundation of the building weak, which led to the collapse,” a senior SDMC official claimed.

Asked if any complaint in this regard was received at the corporation he said, “Sewer lines fall under the DJB and not our jurisdiction.”

Senior AAP leader and party MLA from Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh held the municipal corporation responsible for the incident. Singh, who visited the site of the accident late on Satirday night alleged violation of municipal building laws as the reason behind the mishap.

“The municipal corporation is completely responsible for this collapse incident. Such incidents keep taking place in Delhi because people violate norms and MCD must check those violations and not allow any lapse in it,” the AAP MLA told reporters.

Senior BJP leader and South Delhi Mayor Subhash Arya, who visited the accident site on Sunday morning along with other senior officials of SDMC has countered the allegation made by AAP with his own accusation of the party legislators.

“Local AAP MLAs do not allow us to work when we visit the area for any development work,” Arya alleged. According to the senior SDMC official, “A zonal-level report has been sought by the Deputy Commissioner on the incident and if any municipal official is found at fault then administrative action will be initiated against them.”

