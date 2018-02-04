West Delhi murder: Will hire the best lawyers to ensure justice for Ankit, says CM Kejriwal

Police said the argument was over Ankit Saxena’s alleged relationship with a 20-year-old woman from the minority community. (File Photo) Police said the argument was over Ankit Saxena’s alleged relationship with a 20-year-old woman from the minority community. (File Photo)

After BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari questioned Arvind Kejriwal’s silence on the murder of photographer Ankit Saxena in West Delhi’s Khyala area, the Chief Minister said the government would hire the best lawyers to ensure justice for the 23-year-old. The AAP chief also said he would seek the strictest punishment for the culprits of Ankit, whose throat was slit allegedly by the father of the woman he was in a relationship with.

In a tweet on Sunday, Kejriwal said he had spoken with Ankit’s father and expressed his condolences. “Spoke with Ankit’s father. It is a very unfortunate incident. Delhi government will hire the best possible lawyer to ensure justice for Ankit Saxena. We will push for the strictest punishment for the guilty. The Delhi government is with Ankit’s family in these struggling times,” Kejriwal said.

अंकित के पिताजी से बात की। जो हुआ उसकी जितनी निंदा करें उतनी कम है। अंकित को न्याय दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार बड़े से बड़ा वकील खड़ा करेगी। हम हर सम्भव कोशिश करेंगे कि दोषियों को सख्त से सख्त सज़ा हो। भगवान अंकित के परिवार को शक्ति दे। इस संघर्ष में हम उनके साथ हैं। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2018

Kejriwal’s remarks come after Tiwari alleged that the Delhi government made no arrangement for the boy’s treatment. “The family made several attempts to seek medical assistance, but got no help. It is sad to see such incidents in the national capital, and the silence of the CM and several NGOs in the matter indicate that these people speak on such issues only when it serves their political interest,” the BJP leader said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Singh said the argument was over “Ankit Saxena’s alleged relationship with a 20-year-old woman from the minority community.” According to police, the woman’s parents, her uncle and 16-year-old brother objected to the relationship and confronted Saxena Thursday afternoon and issued threats to stay away from her. The argument snowballed into a physical confrontation during which Saxena’s family was assaulted. Police said the woman’s father had slit Saxena’s throat with a knife and fled. The woman’s father, mother and uncle have been arrested and her brother was sent to a juvenile home in connection with the case.

Tension spread in Raghubir Nagar after the murder as locals gathered outside Saxena’s house in large numbers. While Saxena’s mother wept surrounded by women in the locality, residents demanded swift justice as fears of communal tension heightened. By Friday evening, police deployed a commando unit and more than two dozen policemen.

