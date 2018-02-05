West Delhi murder: Fear and disbelief in tense Khyala

Ankit was stabbed to death allegedly after an altercation with the 18-year-old woman’s family members, who disapproved of their relationship. Ankit was stabbed to death allegedly after an altercation with the 18-year-old woman’s family members, who disapproved of their relationship.

Since Thursday night, Paramjeet Kaur (40) has kept a tight vigil on her three-storey building in Raghubir Nagar. The building has been marked as a sensitive site by the Delhi Police, as the extended family of the woman at the centre of the Ankit Saxena murder case live there.

Mother of two teenagers, Kaur rushes downstairs every time anyone rings her neighbour’s doorbell — from police officers to mediapersons. “They are related to the woman’s family that has been accused of killing Ankit. There is danger to their lives as they are from a minority community. The day the incident took place, I took them upstairs to my house,” Kaur said.

Police said Raghubir Nagar has been tense since the murder, with Bajrang Dal activists allegedly shutting down the extended family’s beauty parlour and asking residents to boycott them.

Now in midst of heavy police security, Raghubir Nagar is home to a mix of people — from Sikhs and Hindu Punjabis to Christians and Muslims. Apart from small businesses, the area is known mostly for its second-hand cloth market.

RWA President Subhash Kumar Rathore said residents celebrate almost all festivals.

As per officials, around 550 families live in the area, of which about 500 are from the Hindu community.

“I have been living here for 15 years and there has never been tension in the area. This is the first time things have been tense in the neighbourhood,” Royce Francis, a resident, said.

Riyazzuddin (62), who originally hails from Kasganj, and Rajpal (68), who came to Delhi from Hapur, sat huddled together and spoke about the security blanket in the area. “We’ve lived here for three decades… we’ve celebrated Eid and Diwali together. We’ve never seen so much tension here. The media and politicians are playing politics over it and ruining the atmosphere here,” they said.

