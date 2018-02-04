West Delhi murder: Family got no help from AAP, says Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (Express photo: Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A day after a 23-year-old was stabbed to death in west Delhi’s Khyala area, the BJP attacked what it called the “silence” of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP government. The AAP has said that honour killings are “abhorrent”, while party leaders added that they didn’t want to “polarise the issue”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari met family members of the victim, Ankit Saxena, and said that the Delhi government made no arrangement for the boy’s treatment. “The family made several attempts to seek medical assistance, but got no help. It is sad to see such incidents in the national capital, and the silence of the CM and several NGOs in the matter indicate that these people speak on such issues only when it serves their political interest.”

The Delhi BJP demanded that the Kejriwal government announce compensation of Rs 1 crore for Saxena’s family, as it has done in other cases.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Honour killings are abhorrent and detrimental to a cosmopolitan society. They need to be condemned at all levels.”

An AAP leader said that the party had “consciously decided to not comment officially” on the issue since the “BJP was attempting to polarise it”.

“Even though it was an honour killing, they are trying to make this into a Hindu versus Muslim issue,” the AAP leader said.

According to police, Saxena had an argument with the accused over his relationship with a girl from their family. The argument escalated following which he was stabbed.

