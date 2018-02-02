West Delhi murder: 23-year-old photographer killed by girlfriend’s family, four booked

DCP (West) Vijay Singh has said that the three accused persons have been apprehended . DCP (West) Vijay Singh has said that the three accused persons have been apprehended .

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Khyala area allegedly by the family of a girl he was in relationship with, police said Saturday. According to the police , the deceased, identified as Ankit, stayed with his family in Raghubir Nagar. He was reportedly a photographer. Police said the accused had an argument with the deceased over his alleged relationship with a girl from their family. The argument escalated following which the accused stabbed Ankit.

DCP (West) Vijay Singh said three of the accused from the family have been apprehended. The fourth accused is a minor and is yet to be traced. The police have shifted the body of the deceased to a local hospital where his postmortem is underway.

“The two of them were in a relationship for the past two years . The father of the girl knew about this . The girl is currently pursuing a distant education course and lives next to the house of the deceased ,” said the police officer .

During the interrogation, the accused persons told the police that they were against the relationship. “ They had several arguments with the girl . But she is fine and was not hurt in the incident . Unfortunately , they had picked an argument with the deceased and stabbed him in the neck in the heat of the moment ,” the officer said. The police have registered a case of murder at Khyala Police station and the questioning of the accused is underway.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd