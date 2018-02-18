West Bengal to Assam, CCRT scholarship fraud leaves children in limbo

Bharatanatyam dancer Moumita Chaudhary is one of 350 candidates who have not got scholarship money Bharatanatyam dancer Moumita Chaudhary is one of 350 candidates who have not got scholarship money

Moumita Chaudhary was three years old when she was sent to a Bharatanatyam school in West Bengal’s Hoogly district. By the time she was 14, she had bagged a Centre for Cultural Resource and Training (CCRT) scholarship. But in March 2015, the funds stopped.

Moumita wrote to local banks and the CCRT, but got no answer. Her teacher of nine years developed apprehensions that Moumita, instead of paying her, was pocketing the money. The teenager is now looking for a new teacher. Of the scholarship amount of Rs 12,600 per year, Rs 9,000 is meant for the teacher.

Moumita is one of 350 candidates who have not got scholarship money from the CCRT. On February 13, The Indian Express had reported that a computer operator had allegedly siphoned off scholarship money to the tune of Rs 48 lakh by tinkering with scholarship data.

The CCRT has, after checking with the accounts department, admitted that around 350 candidates may not have received scholarship money. The Indian Express tracked down four such candidates — from West Bengal, Odisha and Assam — who have been left in the lurch.

Pratyuksha Talukdar (16) from Guwahati had qualified for the scholarship in 2014. “I had applied in the painting category. I had to paint a scenery with two human figures,” Pratyuksha, who has not got money for a year, said.

“Most of the money goes to my teacher.” Her father Vipin Talukdar recently got a letter from CCRT saying that there have been some financial irregularities which are being investigated. Pratyuksha had recently taken her scholarship renewal exam, conducted every two years to remain eligible. “I have been able to impress them with my paintings so far,” she said.

Abipsita Das from Odisha had qualified for the scholarship in the folk song category five years ago. She had to practice for two hours every day and pay for her training by the hour to bag the scholarship. “I started singing when I was five. My trainer has been very patient. But I couldn’t take the renewal exam as I was ill,” she said.

Her father Vikram Kumar Das said that ever since the scholarship money stopped more than a year ago, his daughter has been concentrating on graduating from a Ranchi-based University. “She has talent. But we could not run pillar to post for scholarship money. I told her to concentrate on her five-year integrated course instead.” Children in the age group of 10-14 are eligible for the scholarship. As per CCRT, candidates who qualify get scholarship money till they turn 20. Kavya Mei Talukdar, from the river island of Majoli in Assam, crossed the age criteria last year.

While Talukdar is now 21, she said the scholarship money stopped two years ago. “I qualified for the Sattriya dance form. Since I was busy with college, I could not go to Delhi to ask for scholarship money. I will now apply for the Young Artist scholarship in the same category; I am confident I will get it,” she said.

CCRT officials said funds can be disbursed only after police recover the scholarship amount. This has left many, like Moumita, in limbo: “I have to pay money for costumes and jewellery. It takes more than Rs 8,000 and eight hours of practice daily. That’s what it took to get that scholarship.”

