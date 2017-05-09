‘We were scared, they took everything’

Some of the passengers, who were robbed while returning from a wedding. Some of the passengers, who were robbed while returning from a wedding.

The groom’s 51-year-old aunt, Mithilesh, decided to leave the wedding venue just after midnight, with at least 10 other couples, all recently married. Describing the horror she faced when three armed robbers barged into the bus they were travelling in, she said she was in the first row and one of the first to be looted.

“The bus we initially got into broke down near Pushpa Vihar. We all got scared because the roads were empty. However, we were soon shifted to another bus. The driver of the bus took a different route than we had expected. He took Devli road instead of Tigri road,” she said.

The auto.

She alleged, “The driver was slow and was constantly talking on the phone. Suddenly, an autorickshaw stopped in front of the bus, and three people boarded our vehicle.”

Still nursing the trauma that she faced late Sunday night, she said, “They snatched my earrings, injuring me. Then they took jewellery from other women.”

Subhash, who was also on the bus, said that when the assailants were leaving, some of the children noted down the registration number of the autorickshaw and alerted police. But by then, the robbers had already escaped. “This incident has left everyone scared,” he said.

