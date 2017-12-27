Water tariff hike: BJP, Congress slam AAP, says they have gone back on promise

Kejriwal took charge of the water ministry in September Kejriwal took charge of the water ministry in September

Before becoming the chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal had stunned Delhi by promising free water for all. That, along with his emphasis on power, won him the elections in 2013 and then again in 2015. Nearly three years later, as his government brought in a partial tariff hike on water, the opposition accused him of “systematically breaking their promises”.

The AAP’s 2015 election manifesto had stressed that “AAP will ensure free lifeline water of up to 20,000 litres” and “universal access to potable water to all citizens of Delhi at a sustainable and affordable price”. However, in 2015, there was a hike in water tariffs by 10%, and for that, the AAP had cited the automatic 10% hike mechanism put in place by former CM Sheila Dikshit in 2009.

In 2016, the AAP put on hold a hike in water tariff.

On Tuesday, as the government announced the hike, its ministers and spokespersons reiterated that the promise of providing free water, of up to 20,000 litres has remained intact. The 246-word statement devoted 107 words to reiterate that this was the “only hike for three years” (2016-18). Around 89 words were on the increase and 50 words on the reason for the hike — increased expenditure.

Former Water Minister and rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra said, “It is incredible that since the CM has taken over the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), the water ministry has been in such a bad financial state that there is a need to increase the tariffs. Further, it is unprecedented that such a hike was not being announced in the budget, but in the middle of the year. How is it that Kejriwal has money to give to the Metro to reduce their tariffs, but not for helping water consumers.” Mishra also alleged that now, sewer charges apply to all consumers and effectively the tariffs would increase even for consumers of up to 20,000 litres of water — something the government denied.

On Tuesday, both the BJP and the Congress attacked the AAP for going back on their promises. “DJB is a corrupt white elephant and now the people will have to pay price for Kejriwal government’s protection to its corruption. With the decision of the (DJB) to hike the rate of water by 20 per cent, the real face of Arvind Kejriwal government has been exposed before the people of Delhi which had shed crocodile tears on the decision of increasing the Metro fares,” Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

Delhi Congress leader Ajay Maken said, “The decision to increase the water charges is a retrograde step. It promises free water of up to 20,000 litres to households of Delhi, but in 2015, it hiked water tariff by 10% and now it has increased it by 20%. Effectively, this means that in three years, the rates have increased by 30%.”

