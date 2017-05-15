Water tanker scam: ACB summons Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary

Special Commissioner of Police and ACB head, MK Meena, told The Indian Express that Kejriwal’s private secretary has been asked to join the probe on Wednesday. Special Commissioner of Police and ACB head, MK Meena, told The Indian Express that Kejriwal’s private secretary has been asked to join the probe on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) Sunday summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private secretary Bibhav Kumar in connection with a case of an alleged Rs 400 crore tanker scam. The ACB has already recorded the statements of several people, including sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra, said sources.

Special Commissioner of Police and ACB head, MK Meena, told The Indian Express that Kumar has been asked to join the probe on Wednesday. He also said more people will be called soon.

Sources said Mishra’s statement may be recorded on Monday. Mishra had said last week that he would like to reveal more details about the alleged scam.

He is currently hospitalised after he fainted during his press conference in which he revealed details of purported financial irregularities committed by the Aam Aadmi Party for its donations. ENS

