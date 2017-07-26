Delhi: Water supply to be disrupted

The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store water (File) The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store water (File)

The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store water in advance as supply will be affected in several areas in the city on Wednesday and Thursday.

The DJB said the disruption will be due to “plugging a leakage in 1,500 mm diameter rising main of south Delhi joining the common header at Rajiv Gandhi Smriti Van near Sarai Kale Khan”.

The areas that could be affected are Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, GK North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, Greater Kailash, South, Chhatarpur, NDMC and adjoining areas.

