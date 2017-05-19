‘Water supply complaints rose by 51 per cent in Delhi’

The AAP had won a thumping majority in the 2015 Assembly elections — with one of its top two agendas being the provision 20 kilolitres of free water per month to every household. The AAP had won a thumping majority in the 2015 Assembly elections — with one of its top two agendas being the provision 20 kilolitres of free water per month to every household.

Even as the political blamegame between sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal continues, NGO Praja Foundation’s white paper could unwittingly provide support to the AAP leadership, which has been claiming that Mishra was sacked because of the numerous complaints related to water scarcity.

The report has found that the number of civic complaints on water supply increased by 51 per cent from 1.5 lakh in 2015 to 2.27 lakh in 2016. It also mentions, however, that MLAs only raised 23 and 30 issues on it in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The top AAP leadership had defended their actions against Mishra saying that his performance was “not upto the mark”.

The AAP had won a thumping majority in the 2015 Assembly elections — with one of its top two agendas being the provision 20 kilolitres of free water per month to every household.

Zone-wise data made available in the paper reveals how even in areas where the problem was acute, the issue wasn’t raised enough by MLAs and councillors. In Rural Narela, for example, complaints of water supply increased from 3,155 in 2015 to 9,436 in 2016. However, the MLA did not raise the issue even once in those two years. Councillors too raised the issue only thrice in 2015 and only once in 2016.

Similarly in Karol Bagh, while water supply-related complaints increased from 7,897 in 2015 to 10,540 in 2016, the MLA did not raise the issue even once in 2016 and only four times in 2015. It’s only in the City Zone that such complaints reduced from 2,844 in 2015 to 1,709 in 2016, but here too the MLA did not raise the issue either in 2015 or 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now