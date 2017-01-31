Watches worth Rs 1.35 crore stolen from shop in Connaught Place

Inside the shop Inside the shop

Watches worth Rs 1.35 crore were stolen from a shop in Connaught Place in the intervening night of January 27 and 28. Police said 650 watches of brands such as Seiko, Fossil, Longines, Omega and Victronix, among others, were stolen from Gangoly Brothers, a shop at Connaught Place’s Regal Building.

Police said the shop was shut at around 8 pm on Friday and the theft was reported on Saturday morning, when a security guard informed the owner as well the police. “After searching the shop, we found that watch stands were scattered around the counter and most of the expensive watches had been stolen. Many watches kept for repair had also been stolen and cash worth around Rs 2 lakh was also missing,” said owner Dhanesh Barodia.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 457 (trespassing) and 380 (theft) at Connaught Place police station. Police said they have obtained CCTV footage from the area and prima facie there is involvement of two-three persons.

DCP (New Delhi) Braj Kishore Singh said, “They seem to belong to a specialised gang. They were carrying a jute bag and took all the products without raising an alarm. We are keeping an eye on the possible areas where they can sell the products. We have formed a team and the investigation is on.”