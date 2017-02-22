Watch: Women create ruckus inside mobile shop in Delhi

In the video, the women are seen beating up the showroom staff. In the video, the women are seen beating up the showroom staff.

A woman and her two daughters recently vanadalised a mobile showroom in Rajouri area of the national capital. The incident was caught on camera in which the three are seen creating ruckus inside the showroom and destroying its properties. They are also seen beating up the showroom staff.

According to police, the women had bought a mobile from the showroom recently. But the mobile had some defects and the women went to the showroom asking for a replacement. When the showroom staff denied their demand, they picked up a fight with them.

#WATCH: Three women created ruckus, vandalised a mobile phone store in Rajouri Garden, Delhi (20/02/17). pic.twitter.com/6ytJ3QzGnS — ANI (@ANI_news) February 22, 2017

The police have registered a case against the women. They also raided their house in Madipur but they were missing.