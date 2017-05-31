Watch Video: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra

Amidst high drama, AAP leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke out between him and other MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party. “4-5 vidhayakon ne mujhe achaanak se maarna shuru kardiya,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Mishra was sacked as a minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet earlier this month after he levelled allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After he was sacked, Mishra continued his allegations against Kejriwal, including his interference in the water tanker scam investigations, and that he allegedly took money from Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

