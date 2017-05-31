Latest News
  • Watch Video: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Watch Video: Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Kapil Mishra was suspended from the Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month after he levelled allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He has now said he will soon make public more details about 'scams' involving AAP and Arvind Kejriwal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:May 31, 2017 4:14 pm
Kapil Mishra, Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal scams, aam aadmi party, aap, Kapil Mishra Delhi Assembly, delhi news, india news Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra

Related News

Amidst high drama, AAP leader Kapil Mishra was on Wednesday marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke out between him and other MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party. “4-5 vidhayakon ne mujhe achaanak se maarna shuru kardiya,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Mishra was sacked as a minister in Kejriwal’s cabinet earlier this month after he levelled allegations against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

After he was sacked, Mishra continued his allegations against Kejriwal, including his interference in the water tanker scam investigations, and that he allegedly took money from Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest News