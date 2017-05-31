Sacked AAP minister Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo) Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra. (File Photo)

Sacked water minister Kapil Mishra was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, following a scuffle between him and other MLAs from the Aam Aadmi Party. The row between the MLAs began after Mishra was seen holding a banner alleging corruption charges against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP MLAs, including Madan Lal and Jarnail Singh allegedly dragging Mishra in the House, forcing Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to have him marshalled out.

“I was not allowed to speak. The moment I attempted to speak, four to five AAP MLAs started hitting me. It is perhaps for the first time that MLAs have been used to muffle a dissenting voice inside the House,” Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He also alleged the MLAs were ‘prompted’ to charge at him by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Watch the incident:

#WATCH Kapil Mishra marshalled out of Delhi Assembly after a scuffle broke between him and other Aam Aadmi Party MLAs pic.twitter.com/fCprHosxhr — ANI (@ANI_news) May 31, 2017

The Assembly was later adjourned by the Speaker. The Delhi Assembly was convened today to pass the state GST Bill.

Mishra was suspended from the party after alleging that Kejriwal interfered in the water tanker scam investigations, and took money from state health minister Satyendra Jain. Further, Mishra claimed there are ‘massive financial irregularities’ within the party, apart from having laundered money via shell companies.

In a letter to Delhi Lt Governor yesterday, Mishra said: “The CM has been putting pressure on the chief secretary since the scam surfaced. It is an attempt to shield the health minister. I seek your direct intervention in the health department as the accused involved in the matter may try to damage proof.”

(With inputs from PTI)

