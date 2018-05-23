Watch: Narrow escape for 21-year-old as he crosses metro tracks

A grab from the CCTV footage shows the man crosing the tracks. (ANI Twitter) A grab from the CCTV footage shows the man crosing the tracks. (ANI Twitter)

A 21-year-old man had a narrow escape when he was crossing the metro tracks in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar station. The man, identified as Mayur Patel, hopped across from one platform to another just as the train started moving.

The CCTV footage of the incident, tweeted by ANI on Wednesday, shows the man crossing the track even as the train started moving. The train, however, halted immediately and the man was saved from being crushed.

#CCTV Delhi: Narrow escape for 21 year old Mayur Patel as train moved while he was crossing the track at Shastri Nagar metro station. He was later fined by authorities. During questioning he claimed that he did not know how to get to the other platform so he crossed the track pic.twitter.com/YbXcXPzYyA — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Patel was reportedly traveling in Delhi Metro for the first time. During questioning, he claimed that he did not know how to get to the other platform so he crossed the track. He was later fined by the Metro authorities, ANI reported.

Walking on metro tracks is illegal and can attract a jail term of up to six months or a fine of Rs 500 or both.

