Pregnant woman run over by vehicle while washing utensils in Delhi, victim’s aunt injured, critical

A five months pregnant woman was crushed by a Honda City car in in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Nagar Tuesday morning. Another woman, who was injured and admitted to the Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, is said to be critical.

The victim, Pooja (21), and the injured woman, Kamlesh Kumari (30), worked and lived at a construction site in Ashok Vihar’s E block, Phase 1 — right behind the house of the car owner.

Kamlesh, who is Pooja’s aunt, had come to the city to look for work on Monday.

“It appears that the watchman, who also cleans the car, allegedly decided to drive the vehicle despite not knowing how to. He allegedly pressed the accelerator sharply, the speed increased, and he did not know how to control it. The women were washing utensils nearby and were hit. They were crushed against a wall behind them. The speed was so high that the airbags of the car were deployed,” a senior police officer said.

Police said that the accused, Krishna Kumar (25), fled the spot after the incident but was later arrested.

Police took the victims to Sunderlal Jain Hospital in Ashok Vihar, where Pooja was declared brought dead, while Kamlesh was referred to the trauma centre.

The victims’ family, meanwhile, alleged that the watchman was being made a scapegoat and that a family member of the car owner was driving the vehicle. However, Milind Dumbere, DCP (northwest), said, “The FIR has been registered and the case is under investigation. We are waiting for the post-mortem details.”

Pooja’s family said she was five months pregnant and took care of the construction site along with her husband, Bhanu Prasad. The couple have a one-year-old son, Raju. The family came from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi 25 years ago.

“I had gone to buy milk in the morning. When I returned, I saw them covered in blood. I have a small child; how will I take care of him? How will he live without his mother? I have even lost my unborn child,” said Pooja’s husband.

Her cousin Pinky said she was taking care of the child for the time being.

Pooja, who used to stitch clothes earlier, gave up her job when she became pregnant.

