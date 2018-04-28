Warm morning in Delhi, min temperature recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
Humidity was recorded at 53 per cent. The official said skies will remain partially cloudy through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2018 1:28:12 pm
Delhi weather, Delhi temperature, Delhi heat, delhi summer temperature, delhi temperature today, delhi news The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)
Delhiites woke up to a warm morning today with the minimum temperature recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, a MeT department official said. Humidity was recorded at 53 per cent.

The official said skies will remain partially cloudy through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius, he added. Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4C, while the maximum temperature settled at 39.2C.

