Warm morning in Delhi

The focus has been to discourage people from staying out of doors during peak heat hours, and spread awareness. Archive The focus has been to discourage people from staying out of doors during peak heat hours, and spread awareness. Archive

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning today as the minimum temperature settled at 29.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. Humidity was recorded at 58 per cent, said an official from the MeT department. The weatherman forecast partly cloudy skies with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 38 degrees Celsius. While the minimum temperature registered yesterday was 28.5 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature was 36.6 degrees.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App