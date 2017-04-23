Warm morning in Delhi

Delhiites today woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degree Celsius, four notches above the season’s average. However, the weatherman has predicted light rains later in the day. According to MeT department, humidity recorded at 8.30 AM was 40 per cent.

“The skies will remain partly cloudy and maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius,” and official of the department said. Yesterday, a dust storm accompanied by light rains lashed parts of the capital offering much needed relief to Delhiites reeling under extreme heat for the last few days.

The minimum and maximum temperature were recorded at 29 degrees Celsius and 39.2 degree Celsius on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now