Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A 28-year-old man allegedly involved in robbery cases and wanted in cases of attempt to murder has been arrested from southeast Delhi’s Okhla Subzi Mandi, police said. Yoginder Sharma, who is an active associate of Dharambir of Trans Yamuna, was arrested and one sophisticated pistol of .765 MM along with six live cartridges was recovered from his possession, said DCP(Southeast) Romil Baaniya.

Watch what else is making news:

On January 4, specific information was received that a notorious criminal, shooter and associate of Dharambir would be coming to Okhla Mandi to meet his associate. He arrived at Okhla Mandi at about 5.30 PM and he was arrested, said the officer.

“During interrogation, the accused told police that since he was poor in studies, he started wrestling in Rajkumar’s Akhara in Gonda, Delhi. “Meanwhile, he started working as PSO to a local financier of the area. He also started working as a recovery agent of financers which brought him in contact with some local goons,” the officer said.

He became a financer himself and started financing people like autowalas and daily vendors. “He used to be troubled by a gang comprising Kamaljeet, Charanjeet brothers and Dharambir who allegedly used to extort money from him. “When conflict arose between Dharambir and Charanjit, Yoginder joined Dharambir gang and started extortion and committing robberies,” he added.

In the first week of November 2016, Dharambir was arrested by Special Cell leaving the command of his gang in the hands of Yoginder. Yoginder was wanted in three cases of attempt to murder in trans-Yamuna area, including one in which the plan was inspired by Hindi foilm Vaastav.

“On October 25, Dharambir, Yoginder and their other associates planned to kill their rival Kamaljit and fired indiscriminately on him in Shahdara. However, Kamaljit survived and was admitted to GTB hospital. “They even dared to go to the extent to enter the GTB hospital disguising as doctors to kill Kamaljit in the hospital. He was motivated by watching the Hindi film Vaastav,” said the officer.