Want autonomy to start new courses, St Stephen’s College told UGC

In their application seeking autonomy, St Stephen’s College had stated that they want to start courses on Religious Studies, World Literature and Cyber Law among others, The Indian Express has learnt. It is part of the application submitted to University Grants Commission (UGC) and Delhi University. In November last year, the governing body had in principle decided to apply for autonomy. The application was then sent to Delhi University, according to the university guidelines.

According to sources, the university did not respond to the application. According to UGC norms, if the university fails to take any decision on the proposal within 30 days from the date of its receipt, it shall be presumed that there is no objection to the processing of the proposal by the UGC. “On January 10, the university wrote to the college after a long delay, asking why they wanted autonomy. To this, the college responded that they wanted to start certain courses, including Religious Studies and World Literature,” said a university official. The university does not have departments running these courses.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi and Registrar Tarun Das did not respond to calls and messages. With the administration pushing for autonomy, the college staff association Wednesday held an emergency meeting and wrote a letter to the Minister for Human Resource and Development, Prakash Javadekar, asking him to invite them for a discussion on autonomy. On Tuesday, a meeting to discuss the issue was held with stakeholders of St Stephen’s College and Hindu College.

In the meeting, the college representatives were apprised that for these two colleges to get autonomy, the DU Act passed by the Parliament has to be amended. So, the government directed UGC to seek legal opinion on the matter. “We wish to bring to your notice that teachers, students and non-teaching staff had absolutely no knowledge of this meeting and therefore could not participate in it. We came to know about the meeting well after it was over, from our colleagues at Hindu College. It is extremely regrettable and shocking that the principal of the college chose to be secretive about this meeting. This smacks of bad faith, and intensifies our concern regarding the grant of autonomy to our college,” said the letter addressed to the HRD minister.

The letter added that 46 of 56 permanent teachers in the college are opposed to the autonomy. The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) had also called for a “DU bachao” protest at the UGC office and decided to continue with the evaluation boycott. The boycott has been on since May 9.

