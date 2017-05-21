‘Wannabe Justin Bieber’ arrested for 50 burglaries

New Delhi: An 18-year-old “Justin Bieber fan” who “wanted to be just like him” has been arrested for a spate of burglaries in south Delhi, including from the residence of a French diplomat and a retired IAS officer. Police said he was the head of a five-member gang suspected to have committed over 50 burglaries and thefts.

Police said the accused was earlier in a juvenile correctional home for alleged burglaries, and got back to old ways once he was released. Police said the gang would primarily target high-profile diplomatic areas in south Delhi and areas such as South Campus, R K Puram, Sarojini Nagar and Vasant Vihar. After every crime, police said the main accused would throw a party for his friends, spending as much as Rs 40,000 in one night.

DCP (south) Ishwar Singh said the accused was arrested along with two of his associates from near South Campus while they were riding without a helmet. They gave the details of the two others, who were later arrested from Munirka. Police recovered gold jewellery, a laptop and mobile phones from them.

