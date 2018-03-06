Waiting for bus, man stabbed to death in South Delhi

The victim, Dashrath Mukhia The victim, Dashrath Mukhia

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by two people in south Delhi’s CR Park on Sunday night. Police said the victim, Dashrath Mukhia, worked as a cook at a bungalow in Greater Kailash and was on his way home when he was attacked.

Police said the incident took place at 9.30 pm near Yamuna Apartments. “Dashrath was waiting for a bus when two people approached him and stabbed him multiple times. Despite being injured, he tried to run but collapsed on the road,” a police officer said.

Police said the security guard at Yamuna Apartments raised an alarm and informed other residents. They called police and rushed Dashrath to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said they have recovered footage from a CCTV camera installed outside the apartment, in which the attackers can be seen stabbing Dashrath and fleeing.

“On the basis of the footage, we are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie it appears to be a case of personal enmity as the victim’s valuables were not stolen. The case is being investigated from all angles,” DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said.

Police sources said Dashrath had his mobile phone in his hand when he collapsed on the road. “We are also looking into whether the accused tried to snatch his phone,” a police officer said.

