Waiter dead in hookah bar fire in Delhi’s Rohini

A 24-year-old waiter died and one person was injured in a fire that broke out at a hookah bar on the sixth floor of Amba Tower in Rohini Tuesday. Locals alleged the hookah bar did not have the requisite licence.

Police said that prima facie, the fire appears to have originated from an LPG pipeline.

The deceased has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Rajapur. “Information about the fire breaking out at Mirzaa hookah bar-cum-restaurant was received at 2.30 pm. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said M N Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district).

It took two hours to douse the fire.

Police said they will probe if the restaurant owner, who is yet to be traced, had a valid licence to serve hookah at the restaurant.

“Preliminary probe has revealed that a cook was preparing food in the kitchen, when an LPG pipeline broke and led to the fire. Customers and restaurant staff managed to escape, but Kamal couldn’t as he was inside the kitchen,” police said.