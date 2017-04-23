Voting for better roads, cleanliness, say Delhi residents

For the first time, the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option was made available in the MCD polls. (Representational photo) For the first time, the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option was made available in the MCD polls. (Representational photo)

Better roads and cleanliness were the most important issues for a majority of voters who exercised their franchise in the MCD polls on Sunday. For Sonia Jaiswal, a first-time voter from Janakpuri, sanitation is a major issue as it leads to various diseases. “I am fed up with the poor sanitation management in my area, which causes vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya in the monsoon. I have voted for better cleanliness,” she told PTI.

Bhullar Singh, from north Delhi’s GTB Nagar, said in his area, the condition of the roads was poor. “I have been complaining for a long time about the potholes on a road right outside of my house, but the issue is yet to be resolved,” he said. Sanjana Chawla, a resident of Jahangirpuri, said, “In my area, there is filth everywhere. Sanitation workers do not come on time. There is no proper sanitation management. I have cast my vote against filth.”

For the first time, the ‘None Of The Above’ (NOTA) option was made available in the MCD polls. A total of 1,32,10,206 voters, including over 1.1 lakh first-time voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the councillors for the 270 wards under the three civic bodies — North Delhi Municipal Corporation (103 wards), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (104) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (63).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now