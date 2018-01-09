Volunteers let down by Rajya Sabha nominations, writes AAP Punjab MLA to Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during an interview with Indian Express in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia during an interview with Indian Express in New Delhi. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Senior AAP leader and Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu has written an email to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, saying that party MLAs and workers are “severely disappointed” over the three nominations to the Rajya Sabha.

Although there has not been a formal meeting of the Punjab MLAs on the Rajya Sabha nomination issue, Sandhu claimed nearly half a dozen of them were disappointed. “… I feel that the senior leadership must be apprised of the feelings of MLAs and volunteers, besides NRIs from Punjab,” he wrote.

“Many were highly critical of the nominations of Sushil Gupta and N D Gupta. They felt that these seats should have gone to our own senior leaders, who have been at the forefront. The NRIs are also critical of Sanjay Singh’s nomination, which comes after our failure to win the Punjab Assembly polls under his command in the state,” he said.

“If Sanjay Singh was nominated because of his work, many said leaders such as Kumar Vishwas and Ashutosh should not have been ignored,” he said.

