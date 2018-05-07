Visually impaired woman raped, one held

Police said the accused, a rickshaw puller, was arrested after the woman’s mother filed a complaint. Police said the accused, a rickshaw puller, was arrested after the woman’s mother filed a complaint.

A 20-year-old visually impaired woman was raped allegedly by her neighbour in central Delhi’s Deshbandhu Gupta road, police said on Sunday. Police have said the accused entered the woman’s house on the pretext of asking her for sugar and raped her. Police said the accused, a rickshaw puller, was arrested after the woman’s mother filed a complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) MS Randhawa confirmed the incident and said “the accused was arrested immediately”. The woman has been sent for counselling to a local NGO after her statement was recorded and medical examination conducted, police said.

The woman had told the police that the accused threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. However, she confided in her mother after she saw her crying, police said. “The mother thought her daughter had met with an accident. After some time, she opened up and told her what had happened,” a police officer said.

According to police, the woman had lost her eyesight in an accident when she was nine years old. Since then, the woman never ventured out too often. While she did not open the door for stranger, police said she let the accused in as he was a frequent visitor.

